The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Asanko Gold Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 31, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm reminds investors that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE MKT: AKG) who purchased shares between October 24, 2014 and May 31, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; (2) some of the Company's resources models show signs that they have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

Shareholders have until July 31, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/asanko-gold-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm