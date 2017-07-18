Technavio's latest market research report on the global sports analytics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global sports analytics market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Advent of analytics in sports software

Growing demand for mobile applications in sports

Increased implementation of wearable technology

Advent of analytics in sports software

Sports teams collate various data points related to player statistics, ticket sales, media contracts, and licensing deals. Athletes, as well as fans, consider it necessary to have quick access to this data. A large amount of data is collected during games and sports competitions, and customers increasingly look for better technologies to make this data available. For instance, Zebra Technologies manufactures RFID tags that are attached to players to track their movements, distance, and speed.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for media and entertainment servicesresearch, "European clubs such as Real Madrid and Chelsea have made use of player tracking systems to understand the game of each player and find efficient ways to improve their performance. Such data can aid coaches, players, and the management to make informed decisions and bring about positive changes in the outcome of matches or games."

Growing demand for mobile applications in sports

Smartphones have numerous online applications which help coaches to manage the team, view results, and schedule matches. Software providers in the market are developing smartphone-friendly apps that enhance team management. LeagueToolbox, for instance, provides the Game Day app that keeps all the members connected to the league from any location.

Blue Star Sports provides sports management software for sports leagues, clubs, and associations. It also offers the Blue Star Sports app for Android and iOS-compatible mobile devices to offer up-to-date information, sends last-minute updates, adds and edits team events, track payments, and view and change available players. In 2015, SAP and the Women's Tennis Association teamed up to develop an innovative app that uses data to analyze player performance. The application enables players to prepare for future games with the use of deeper insights gained from previous matches.

Increased implementation of wearable technology

Sports data is always beneficial to the manager or the captain to have a better understanding of player fatigue. Team sports involve not just the players who are playing, but also the substitutes, who have important roles to play later in the game. If managers have access to live tracking of players' fitness levels, they can optimally plan substitutions.

In popular sports such as soccer, tracking cameras fitted throughout the stadium and satellite systems can provide the management real-time information. However, this data might not always be accurate as the players have varying speeds, and it does not consider the endurance of the player while running at different speeds.

"Wearables can calculate player fitness levels in relation to fatigue and provide the manager with accurate data. Considering these factors, wearable technology is expected to become a significant part of the sports analytics market over the next five years," says Ujjwal.

