NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) - SmartMetric is pleased to announce it has succeeded in manufacturing a credit/debit card that has a fingerprint reader built inside the card. Retaining the thickness of a standard credit card the SmartMetric biometric card uses a persons fingerprint to unlock the card for use. Without a fingerprint match the card is locked down and unable to work.

The SmartMetric biometric credit/debit card has also a built in rechargeable power source that allows the card to do a biometric activation prior to the card being inserted into a standard ATM or POS (Point Of Sale) card reader.

"We have spent over a decade in research and development to miniaturize the electronics that have gone into this super thin fingerprint reader. A standard credit card is no more than 0.85mm thick. We have had to create not only electronic components extremely thin but even the mother board that the components sit on had to be made super thin. From components, mother board, battery to assembly, we have had to push the envelope in the field of electronics to create this amazingly thin fingerprint reader," said today, SmartMetric's President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

"To Turn On Your Biometric Secured Card Simply Touch the Cards Fingerprint Sensor on the Cards Surface and the Embedded Scanner Reads Your Fingerprint and Matches It With Your Pre-Stored Fingerprint Inside the Card"

To view the card working please follow the link:

Video Of Working SmartMetric Biometric Card

More than $3 trillion dollars are transacted annually in the United States using credit cards. Our technology is designed to bring biometric security to the common credit card and in so doing, helping to provide greater payment security for card issuers and users alike, Chaya Hendrick said.

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contact Information



SmartMetric, Inc. Head Office

+1.702.990.3687

info@smartmetric.com



Investor Relations

Everest Corporate Advisors, Inc.

702.334.7791

415.250.0105