Completion and final result of the voluntary offer



Further to the announcements of 12 June 2017 and 19 June 2017 regarding publication of voluntary offer, it is hereby announced that Vestjysk Bank A/S has today received the attached announcement regarding completion and final result of the voluntary offer to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank A/S by the group of investors comprising Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank, AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, the C.L. David Foundation and Collection, Fondsmæglerselskabet Maj Invest A/S as representative of various investors, ISP Pension, Novo A/S, Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Vestjylland Forsikring gs.



The voluntary offer is completed in extension of expiry of the offer period on 18 July 2017, at 16.00 (Danish time), and as a consequence of all conditions in the voluntary offer being fulfilled.



As stated, settlement of the offer towards the shareholders who have accepted the offer is expected to take place on Friday 21 July 2017.



Publication of this announcement regarding completion and final result of the offer is made pursuant to section 21(3) of the executive order no. 562 of 2 June 2014 on takeover bids.



Vestjysk Bank A/S



Vagn Thorsager chairman of the board of directors





