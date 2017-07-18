Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24.2% by 2021 - Long Term Sustainability is a Key Challenge

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global celiac disease drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 24.22% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is inorganic growth strategies. The inorganic growth strategies are expected to contribute to the growth of the global celiac disease drugs market. These inorganic growth strategies include global mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, and regional acquisitions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is prevalence of disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system is triggered due to ingestion of gluten and damages inner lining of the small intestine. This leads to various consequences associated with it. The prevalence of the disease is high and expected to remain high in future due to dependence on gluten-containing food and no specific drug to treat this disease. The only option available till date is consumption of gluten-free diet along with some off-label usage based on the symptoms.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is long-term sustainability. A gluten-free diet is currently an only available option for the treatment of celiac disease. A gluten-free diet is the only way to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from this disease. The individuals must be dependent on this food for a long period, because the moment they switch to gluten food, the immune response can trigger again.
Key vendors
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck
- Pfizer
Other prominent vendors
- ADMA Biologics
- Amgen
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- Bayer
- Biogen
- BioLineRx
- Biotest
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celgene
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: An overview of celiac disease
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Pipeline landscape
PART 08: Market segmentation by therapy type
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/khdj9l/global_celiac
