Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24.2% by 2021 - Long Term Sustainability is a Key Challenge

The "Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global celiac disease drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 24.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is inorganic growth strategies. The inorganic growth strategies are expected to contribute to the growth of the global celiac disease drugs market. These inorganic growth strategies include global mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, and regional acquisitions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is prevalence of disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system is triggered due to ingestion of gluten and damages inner lining of the small intestine. This leads to various consequences associated with it. The prevalence of the disease is high and expected to remain high in future due to dependence on gluten-containing food and no specific drug to treat this disease. The only option available till date is consumption of gluten-free diet along with some off-label usage based on the symptoms.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is long-term sustainability. A gluten-free diet is currently an only available option for the treatment of celiac disease. A gluten-free diet is the only way to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from this disease. The individuals must be dependent on this food for a long period, because the moment they switch to gluten food, the immune response can trigger again.

Key vendors



F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Pfizer



Other prominent vendors



ADMA Biologics

Amgen

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Biogen

BioLineRx

Biotest

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celgene

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: An overview of celiac disease



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Pipeline landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by therapy type



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix

