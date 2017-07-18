Web Content Management Market Worth 10.63 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Web Content Management Market by Solution (Digital Marketing Management, Mobile & Social Content Management, Web Experience Management), Service, Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.91 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.63 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.

Seamless multichannel web experience and increasing trend of web-based marketing have led to the adoption of WCM. The WCM market is growing progressively and has been adopted by businesses for better website management and web-based marketing. The continuous developments in this technology and its solutions have also encouraged various industries to adopt WCM solutions and services.

The SMEs segment for WCM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the WCM market during the forecast period. SMEs face some specific challenges such as the requirement of domain-specific technical personnel and skilled workforce, budget constraints, and limited economies of scale. Therefore, SMEs are considering cloud-based WCM solutions as they offer several advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and reduced operational cost. Moreover, SMEs has budget constraints, thus they prefer cloud-based WCM solutions. The increasing demand for smart content management, web-based analytics, Digital Asset Management (DAM), social media integration, and technology integration system among SMEs to improve their marketing endeavors has stimulated solution vendors to offer economical WCM solutions to clients. In the coming years, SMEs are expected to have a higher adoption rate of WCM solutions as they enhance the productivity of organization cost-effectively.

Media and entertainment vertical is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period

The media and entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the WCM market. This vertical has experienced transformations in the generation, management, and distribution of content. There has been a substantial need for managing the web content in this vertical among publishers, broadcasters, and media portal providers to offer online audience with contextual experiences. Moreover, this has increased profitability and enabled employees to access rich media files on a real-time basis. WCM solution offers media and entertainment organization with various benefits such as the extended life of content, centralize location for content management, quick access to the market, and efficient management and publication of content. This trend is expected to grow in the years to come with the development of innovative technologies such as interactive content services.

North America is expected to adopt WCM solutions and services considerably in 2017

The North American region has been a predominately concerned market toward the adoption of WCM solutions and services. The high adoption of digital technology among hospitality industry is helping the WCM market to grow in North America. Moreover, in this region, especially in the US and Canada, verticals such as media and entertainment and retail and consumer goods are using WCM significantly for marketing and online web management.

The Web Content Management Market consists of major players such as OpenText Corporation (Canada), IBM Corporation (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SDL Plc (UK), Microsoft Corporation (US), Sitecore Corporation A/S (Denmark), Episerver, Inc. (US), Acquia, Inc. (US), e-Spirit AG (US), Rackspace Hosting Inc., (US) and Crownpeak Technology (US).

