TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 6640 466#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 213 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

Contacts:

Dream Industrial REIT

Brent Chapman

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-5265

bchapman@dream.ca



Dream Industrial REIT

Lenis Quan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-2353

lquan@dream.ca



