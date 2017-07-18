

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. has confirmed that it will create a new Star Wars-themed hotel at its Florida resort. The company made the announcement at its biennial fan event, D23 Expo, in Anaheim over the weekend.



The Star Wars hotel will create immersive experiences that will allow guests to be part of their favorite stories by 'living' as a character from the franchise. Guests at the hotel will be able to live out a multi-day adventure in a far-away galaxy.



Disney also provided a glimpse of its planned Star Wars-themed lands coming to its Orlando and Anaheim theme parks in 2019.



'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge,' as the lands will be called, will provide guests the opportunity to feel like they've been immersed in the 'galaxy far, far away,' where they will experience two brand-new attractions and meet their beloved characters from the Star Wars films.



The first 14-care land will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California; followed by the second land at the Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.



The company has planned two major rides at the Star Wars-themed lands - one ride will give visitors the chance to be part of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance, while the other ride will allow participants to pilot the Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission.



'To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement. All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be,' Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek said.



Disney also detailed plans to upgrade its third oldest theme park, Epcot. This includes a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' themed ride and a 'Ratatouille' ride.



In Future World, a new Green Mission at 'Mission: Space' will take guests on a tour around the Earth, while an updated Orange Mission will take guests on a trip to Mars.



Adjacent to 'Mission: Space' will be a new restaurant that will invite guests to travel high above the earth.



