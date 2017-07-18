MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the creation of the Virtual Reality Showroom as one of the key enhanced show floor activities making their debut at this year's PROCESS EXPO taking place September 19-22, 2017 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The VR Showroom will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to experience exhibitors' equipment in a virtual reality environment. This exhibit is being created by official vendor to PROCESS EXPO, ANT (Applying New Technologies) Automation utilizing augmented reality and mixed reality to create the VR platform that attendees explore onsite at the show. Participating exhibitors in the VR Showroom include:

Admix

Avure Technologies

Fornisud

GROTE Company

Mettler-Toledo

Pick Heaters

Risco USA Corporation

SPX Flow

"We expect that the VR Showroom will be one of the highlights of this year's show," said Tom Kittle, FPSA Chairman and President of Handtmann, Inc. and Handtmann Canada Ltd. "Attendees will get the chance to safely stick their heads into the virtual equipment and get a better idea of how it works than ever before. They'll get to play with the equipment as well as the finished products that the virtual equipment is making. This innovative technology will truly give our customers a new way to look at our equipment."

"The VR Showroom is just one of the many new enhanced show floor activities we have created for this year's PROCESS EXPO," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "Between the Showroom, our live production lines and demonstration, the HACCP and Preventive Controls Certification course, the Executive Forum, PROCESS EXPO University, the Processor Spotlight Series, our Feed the Hopper sessions and a variety of other networking opportunities, we have filled the week with meaningful activities that address issues within the food processing industry and create new opportunities to identify manufacturing solutions."

The Virtual Reality Showroom is open to all attendees of PROCESS EXPO 2017. For more information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2017 contact Grace Cular Yee, FPSA Vice President, Sales at gyee@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1220.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

For press registration, click here and use the code PRESS.

Media Contact:

Andy Drennan

Senior Vice President

703-663-1201

adrennan@fpsa.org



