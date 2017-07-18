Global Haptics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.7%, 2017-2021 with AAC Technologies, Alps Electric, Atmel & Immersion Dominating

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Haptics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global haptics market to grow at a CAGR of 15.77% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Haptics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is evolution of smart material actuator technologies. The evolution of smart material actuator technologies, such as electrostatic, dielectric EAP, EMP, and piezo ceramic, have enabled vendors to improve the touch of a screen to emulate different textures. Electrostatic-based haptics feedback allows vibration to be felt only at specific points where the user touches the screen.

According to the report, one driver in the market is introduction of ultrasonic haptics technology. Ultrasonic haptics technology is an advanced form of haptics technology that enables users to touch and feel virtual objects, and receive tactile feedback. Developers of the ultrasonic haptics system can deliver various haptics feedback and virtually tactile shapes via ultrasonic waves by pulsing the feedback of the ultrasonic waves or altering their modulation frequency. This technology was developed by Ultrahaptics, a start-up company, in September 2016, and the company was awarded its patent recently.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is slower adoption rate with the short product lifecycle. Low awareness among end-users regarding haptics and its benefits is a challenge for vendors. Automotive OEMs looking to incorporate haptics into their products are unsure if the technology will be a major differentiating factor. Haptics is not a major buying criterion for consumers, and even automotive OEMs do not market this technology extensively. The most important buying criteria for consumers include the price of the car, engine specifications, and standard features such as climate control and infotainment systems.

Key vendors



AAC Technologies

ALPS ELECTRIC

Atmel

Immersion



Other prominent vendors



Analog Devices

Cypress Semiconductor

Daesung

Dongwoon Anatech

Fairchild

MAGIS

Microchip Technology

Methode Electronics

SMK

Texas Instruments



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by component



PART 08: Market segmentation by geography



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



