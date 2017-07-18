Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics Company™, announces that on July 13th 2017, it was awarded the Futur40 Prize by Forbes France, in association with PME finance - Europe Entrepreneurs, the French Finance Association Paris Europlace and the Federation of Individual Investors and the Finance Clubs (F2iC Fédération des Investisseurs Individuels et des Clubs d'investissement).

The Futur40 ranking is based on data provided by Morningstar and highlights the 40 Paris-listed companies that have distinguished themselves based on their financial performance and the originality of their model.

The criteria for obtaining the Futur40 award are as follows:

Cumulative sales growth of more than 15% over the last three years,

5 million of minimum turnover, and

The company listed in Paris with a minimum stock footprint (free float, trading volume) to have certified public data.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics™ to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005939/en/

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Fredrik Brag, +33 4 92 90 65 82

CEO

fredrik.brag@mediantechnologies.com

or

Press - ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol Wendy Rigal, 33 1 44 54 36 66

median@alizerp.com

or

Investors - ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto, +33 1 56 88 11 11

ggasparetto@actifin.fr