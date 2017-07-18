Annual Survey Asks How Consumer Goods Companies are Empowering Consumers

PARIS, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is pleased to announce the launch of the2017 Health & Wellness Survey. Now in its 5th year, the survey continues to grow in influence as a key tool for members of the CGF to highlight their positive actions and to share their story on how they are addressing the growing consumer demand for products and services that will help them lead fuller, healthier, longer and happier lives.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151201/292056LOGO )



This is the only such global survey covering both retailers and consumer goods manufacturers and is seen as a critical driver in ensuring consumer goods industry continues to make progress against its public resolutions and commitments, as part of The Consumer Goods Forum. It is developed in conjunction with Deloitte.

The CGF asks all members to participate and complete those questions that are relevant to their businesses, while other consumer goods companies are also strongly encouraged to get involved. The Health & Wellness team remain available should participants have any questions or need help to complete the survey ( hw@theconsumergoodsforum.com ).

The 2016 edition of the survey - with more participants and bigger stats - was the biggest to-date. Results showed:



180,000 products have been reformulated, with 75% of responding members confirming they have reformulated products.

More than 30,000 communities were reached through industry-led health and wellness programmes, with 72% of responding members having partnered with community stakeholders.

44% confirmed they were consulted by national and/or regional governments on the issue of improving health and wellness.

Coordinated with the support of the CGF's Health & Wellness Pillar and its measurement working group, led by Ahold Delhaize and Unilever, the survey has continued to go from strength-to-strength since its launch. It is, therefore, now becoming an ever more important resource for both members and external stakeholders.

The CGF remains a unique global platform that inspires members to drive positive change. Last year CGF members' efforts were picked up by global media - from Bloomberg to Fortune magazine - and showed exactly how the consumer goods industry is committed to being part of the solution to today's global public health challenges. The CGF is hopeful that more and more CGF members will use this unique opportunity to report on their individual actions to allow the CGF to tell the collective story on how the industry helps people live healthier lives.

If your company wants to be publicly acknowledged as being part of the solution, complete the simple survey before the September 2017 deadline.

Learn more about last year's results via the Progress Report results video.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs.

For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com