The company is focused on zinc and copper resource development in the Hanson Lake VMS Camp in east-central Saskatchewan, in an area of excellent infrastructure, an hour's drive from the world class Flin Flon Mining Camp. The Hanson Lake Camp is an emerging zinc-copper base metal district similar to nearby Flin Flon and Snow Lake. The formation of clusters of massive sulphide deposits is a common characteristic of VMS belts worldwide, which make them attractive target areas for exploration and development.

The Company's long-term strategy is to develop and build a new Canadian zinc-copper base metal mining camp centered on Foran's 100% owned McIlvenna Bay deposit.

David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious and base metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high worth investors, mining companies, depositories and bullion dealers. He is publisher of The Morgan Report on precious metals, author of the recently published "Second Chance", and featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide. For more information on precious and base metals or to subscribe to his newsletter, please visit www.themorganreport.com.

