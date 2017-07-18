XY37 unveils lightweight outdoor wear with 20 built-in travel essentials exclusive to Kickstarter

Joseph had a technicolor dreamcoat made of many colors, but the brand XY37 has gone even further with a range of stylish jackets that include up to 20 time and space-saving pockets or features.

XY37's Fall/Winter collection includes the Light Speed Jacket, a clever, water resistant outdoor fashion statement designed for travelers who like to keep their hands free.

Goodbye cumbersome backpacks as the Light Speed Jacket combines 10 thoughtfully-designed pockets to keep essentials handy. Other incorporated items include an earphone buckle, built-in fingerless gloves, a zipper that doubles as a bottle-opener, a passport pocket even an optional sleeping bag.

Perfect for backpacking, camping or couch-surfing, wearers stay warm with built-in washable heating pads for the chest and back, as well as heated hand pockets. Take a nap with the easy-to-adjust sleep mask, which is ideal when paired with the attached travel pillow for snoozing almost anywhere.

Created by a team of inventors, engineers, and fashion designers, the Light Speed Jacket is woven from exceptionally soft and breathable polyester for comfort and warmth.

Available in black, blue, orange and yellow, with styles cut for men and women, the Light Speed Jacket comes in a variety of sizes ranging from XS to XXXL.

The Fall/Winter collection also includes a range of styles called the Campfire and Casual Windbreaker, which each have similar features to the Light Speed.

All designs are available as part of a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which kicks off on July 17 with a target of $30,000 to put XY37's all in one travel jackets into mass production.

Light Speed Jacket features

Travel pillow

Sleep mask

Face mask

Earphone buckle

Tablet pocket with zipper

Card pocket with zipper

Easy access pocket

Touchable phone pocket

Sunglass holder

Pen pocket

Keyring loop

Kettle pocket with zipper

Quick-open pocket

Fingerless Gloves

Heating system

Sleeping bag (optional)

Bottle opener zipper

Quick access passport pocket

Back buckles support

Hand warmer pocket

Adjustable waist

