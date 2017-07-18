TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 7684 243#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality properties. For more information, please visit www.dreamofficereit.ca.

Contacts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Michael Cooper

Chairman

(416) 365-5145

mcooper@dream.ca



P. Jane Gavan

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572

jgavan@dream.ca



Rajeev Viswanathan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-8959

rviswanathan@dream.ca



