Global Contact Probers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Hitachi High-Tech Instruments, Asylum Research & MicroXact

The global contact probers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Contact Probers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of new testing technologies. The test equipment industry is witnessing the emergence of new technologies to meet the growing demand for compact and efficient semiconductor test equipment. These technologies help the test equipment vendors to improve their product offerings, which will lead to a high demand for testing probers. Self-test technologies are designed into circuits to simplify the testing procedures. TSV technology requires innovative testing technologies to ensure the reliability of semiconductors.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is miniaturization of electronic devices. There is a high demand for compact electronic devices in applications such as communication devices, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare equipment. The high demand has led the semiconductor IC manufacturers to invest in R&D to reduce the size and increase the performance of ICs. Technological innovations, such as microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and 3D stacked ICs based on tab-separated values (TSVs) (wherein the interconnections or vias penetrate the silicon wafer to achieve a high vias density). Due to the introduction of such advanced manufacturing processes, the number of transistors per IC has increased (without occupying any extra space), which has led to physical access limitations and increased circuit design complexity. The testing of such ICs is a challenge which has led to a high demand for advanced contact probers.

Key vendors



Hitachi High-Tech Instruments

Asylum Research

MicroXact



Other prominent vendors



ADVANTEST

Applied Microstructures

Keysight Technologies

Cascade Microtech

FEINMETALL

SV Probe



