The following information is based on a press release from POLAR BIDCO S.À published on July 17, 2017.



It is announced that POLAR BIDCO S.À has over 90 percent of the total amount of shares in Sponda Oyj (SDA1V, FI0009006829).



If POLAR BIDCO S.A., as a result of the offer, acquires more than 90 % of the share capital of Sponda Oyj, NASDAQ OMX Global Index Group will act and adjust SDA1V in accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.2, rule 5.9.



SDA1V will therefore be removed from VINX Benchmark Index effective on July 20, 2017. Last inclusion date for SDA1V will be July 19, 2017. There will be no replacement of the constituent in the index until the next semi-annual review is effective.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638723