The global UAV ground control station market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two application segments, which are defense UAV GCS market and commercial UAV GCS segment,of which the defense UAV GCS dominated the market with close to 93% of the overall market share in 2015.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global UAV ground control station market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

UAV GCS market in Americas

The Americas is currently leading the market with aggressive modernization of its UAV GCSs. In 2016, Raytheon won a subcontract worth USD 104 million to modernize the GCS for the US Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk UAV. It had partnered with the UAV manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, as the ground integrator for Global Hawk contracts. The modernized GCSs use an open architecture that facilitates the US Air Force with the flexibility to add a variety of mission payloads and new platforms. The modernization will also include advanced safety features, combined with Raytheon's cybersecurity, which will offer a safe and secure system.

Countries, like Mexico, which are acquiring new UASs connote the entry of new buyers in the UAS market. It is expected that the extension of UAS sales by the US to Canada will pave the way for further sales to other allies as well. This is likely to fuel the global market for UASs, including UAVs and their GCSs and launch systems.

UAV GCS market in APAC

APAC is an emerging market for UAS and is characterized by the ongoing procurement of modern drones into its defense sector. For instance, in 2016, in Australia, AeroVironment partnered with Xtek, Mediaware International, and Sentient Vision to provide WASP AE Micro Air Vehicles (MAVs) to meet the requirements of the Australian Defense Forces.

"The market for UASs on the Asian subcontinent is propelled by border issues between countries in the region. The constant dispute between India, China, and Pakistan over occupancy of bordering areas is a growing concern in the region. This has prompted countries to develop or procure UASs that can be used to monitor border activities without the need to send soldiers close to risky border areas," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defenseresearch.

UAV GCS market in EMEA

EMEA is undergoing major geopolitical changes since the beginning of the forecast period. The defense budgets of major countries of the region have been increasing in the light of the increased terrorist activities. For instance, Turkey is taking proactive measures to acquire and use UAVs as it is faced with threats and constant attacks from multiple terrorist organizations. The Turkish Armed Forces primarily used UASs for internal security operations and ISR missions, but now, the UASs are one of their valuable strike capabilities in counter-terrorist operations within and beyond Turkey's borders.

"Terror organizations, like the Islamic State and the Muslim Brotherhood, have gained access to advanced weapons systems, including attack drones. This has propelled neighboring countries to acquire the same capabilities for counter-offensive operations," says Moutushi.

Key vendors:

BAE Systems

Boeing

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

