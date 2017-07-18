

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US network Starz is developing a new drama series telling the story of pop diva Mariah Carey's rise to fame, Deadline reports.



A drama is set in 1986 New York City and chronicles the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl, an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become one of the biggest-selling female music artists.



The 47-year-old singer herself and Brett Ratner will be the executive producers of the TV series.



The script of the untitled drama will be written by Nina Colman, and no casting has been decided.



This will be the artist's second TV project of the year, following the docu-series, Mariah's World.



She was the executive producer of the eight-episode series.



Carey had a meteoric rise, starting in 1990 with the release of 'Vision of Love' from her eponymous debut album.



Throughout her career, Mariah has sold more than 200 million records worldwide, that mesmerized her fans with her mind-blowing vocals.



Referred to as the 'songbird supreme' by the Guinness World Records, she has a five-octave vocal range, power, melismatic style and signature use of the whistle register.



Married twice, Mariah has two children in ex-husband Nick Cannon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX