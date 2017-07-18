

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session firmly in negative territory. Mixed corporate earnings results weighed on investor sentiment, as well as the strengthening of the Euro.



The Euro reached a 14-month high against the U.S. dollar today. The dollar struggled after two more Republican Senators opposed the Republican healthcare bill, dealing the proposed legislation a potentially fatal blow.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.06 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.07 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.06 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.25 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 1.09 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.19 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.67 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Lufthansa dropped 1.30 percent after a warning that its unit revenue will be lower in the second half of the year. British peer International Consolidated Airlines Group lost 0.40 percent and easyJet fell 1.26 percent.



Online fashion store Zalando sank 8.41 percent as its Q2 sales growth slowed from the previous quarter.



In London, Royal Mail rallied 3.08 percent after reporting slightly improved revenues for the first quarter.



Property developer British Land increased 3.15 percent after announcing a 300 million pound share buyback.



Spread-betting firm IG Group soared 15.68 percent after it reported an uptick in annual profits despite regulatory clampdown.



Novartis climbed 0.44 percent. The pharmaceutical firm confirmed its full-year guidance despite reporting a fall in second-quarter core earnings.



Ericsson sank 15.59 percent in Stockholm. The telecoms giant announced fresh cost-cutting measures after delivering weak second-quarter results.



Norwegian fertilizer company Yara tumbled 3.03 percent in Oslo after reporting weaker second-quarter results, primarily reflecting lower commodity margins.



German economic sentiment deteriorated more than expected in July, survey data from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW revealed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment fell to 17.5 in July from 18.6 in June. The score was forecast to drop to 18.0.



UK inflation slowed to a three-month low and factory gate inflation skid to its weakest level in six months in June, defying calls for an immediate interest rate hike.



Consumer prices advanced 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.9 percent rise in May, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Inflation was expected to remain unchanged at a nearly four-year high of 2.9 percent.



British house price inflation eased in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The house price index climbed 4.7 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 5.3 percent rise in April, which was revised down from a 5.6 percent increase reported earlier.



With fuel prices seeing another steep decline, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. import prices fell in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Labor Department said import prices dropped by 0.2 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected import prices to fall by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also fell by 0.2 percent in June after slumping by 0.5 percent in May. Export prices had been expected to come in unchanged.



