At the D23 Expo 2017 at Anaheim Convention Center in California, Disney revealed its plan to replace Great Movie Ride with a Mickey and Minnie Mouse ride. A theme park will be built for the iconic cartoon characters. Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will be a major highlight of the theme-park. The characters' ride on a train run by Goofy will offer a total entertainment to visitors.



Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts said the ride will be a '2 and half D', with dazzling visual effects, with several twists and turns meeting hidden mickey's here and there.



At the D23 presentation, the Disney team said the theme-park will be a game changing attraction with a 'Mouseterpiece.'



According to reports, Disney aims to add more than a dozen new attractions to parks around the globe. Many of them will be ready by 2021, the golden jubilee celebration of Walt Disney World.



