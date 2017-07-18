sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Electronic Cash Register Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Toshiba, Sharp, CASIO, Dell & Olivetti

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global electronic cash register market to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing use of NFC-enabled mobile devices. The ECR market growth is affected by negative trends in the market such as the increasing use of smart devices, including smartwatches, smart wristbands, and smartphones, that have NFC capabilities.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is low cost of ECRs. ECRs offer several benefits to businesses such as tracking customers' transactions, maintaining databases of goods, and speeding checkout times. ECRs are easy to use and help in accurately tracking transactions. Some ECRs are available for a low cost and yet have improvised functions such as checking product prices, recording sales, calculating bills and change, and printing customer receipts.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing number of online transactions. E-commerce is spread across more than 100 economies worldwide. This is mainly because of the increased trade opportunities in various regions. Online shopping has gained high popularity, leading to the increased number of online transactions. Many users find online transactions convenient and safe as banks provide high security for online transactions. With banks providing high levels of security, the majority of the B2B transactions are done using Internet banking. Large enterprises in the manufacturing, production, service and maintenance, and government sectors use Internet banking instead of ECRs. Therefore, vendors in the market cannot target many enterprises that are in the B2B sector.

Key vendors:

  • Toshiba
  • Sharp
  • CASIO
  • Dell
  • Olivetti

Other prominent vendors:

  • Citaq
  • Forbes Technosys
  • Fujitsu
  • Guangzhou Zonerich Business Machine
  • Hewlett-Packard
  • NCR
  • Posiflex Technology
  • Shinheung Precision
  • Wincor Nixdorf

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Market segmentation by geography

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j49zgt/global_electronic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire