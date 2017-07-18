Global Electronic Cash Register Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Toshiba, Sharp, CASIO, Dell & Olivetti

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electronic cash register market to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing use of NFC-enabled mobile devices. The ECR market growth is affected by negative trends in the market such as the increasing use of smart devices, including smartwatches, smart wristbands, and smartphones, that have NFC capabilities.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is low cost of ECRs. ECRs offer several benefits to businesses such as tracking customers' transactions, maintaining databases of goods, and speeding checkout times. ECRs are easy to use and help in accurately tracking transactions. Some ECRs are available for a low cost and yet have improvised functions such as checking product prices, recording sales, calculating bills and change, and printing customer receipts.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing number of online transactions. E-commerce is spread across more than 100 economies worldwide. This is mainly because of the increased trade opportunities in various regions. Online shopping has gained high popularity, leading to the increased number of online transactions. Many users find online transactions convenient and safe as banks provide high security for online transactions. With banks providing high levels of security, the majority of the B2B transactions are done using Internet banking. Large enterprises in the manufacturing, production, service and maintenance, and government sectors use Internet banking instead of ECRs. Therefore, vendors in the market cannot target many enterprises that are in the B2B sector.

Key vendors:



Toshiba

Sharp

CASIO

Dell

Olivetti



Other prominent vendors:



Citaq

Forbes Technosys

Fujitsu

Guangzhou Zonerich Business Machine

Hewlett-Packard

NCR

Posiflex Technology

Shinheung Precision

Wincor Nixdorf



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



