Carrageenan Market to Grow at CAGR 5.6% Till 2022, With New Ingredients to Remove the Negative Perception - Mordor Intelligence Study

Carrageenan is a major ingredient in the food industry, owing to its gelling, thickening and stabilising properties. It has a wide array of applications in both dairy and meat products. The substance is extracted from red algae, and it has been used in food for centuries now. The commonly used sources for carrageenan are Gigartina, Chondrus, Iridaea, Eucheuma. Carrageenans are used in food applications such as dairy and meat products; they are used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry as well.

The global carrageenan market was worth USD 762.35 million as of 2016. Carrageenan occupies a 13.3% share in the global food & beverage hydrocolloids market.

There are three types of carrageenans, based on the number of Sulphates per disaccharide, namely, Kappa Carrageenan (one Sulphate), Iota Carrageenan (two Sulphates) and Lambda Carrageenan (three Sulphates). Kappa is the most used carrageenan, as it acts as a stabiliser, emulsifier and bodying agent in cheese, chocolate, ice cream, and puddings. Iota is used for ready-to-eat meals. Lambda is used for whipped cream. The food grade carrageenan is often mentioned as E407 or E407a in processed food ingredients, meaning it has processed seaweed. In a few products, carrageenan is mentioned as a dietary fibre.

World carrageenan production exceeded 56,000 tonnes in 2013, and it has been growing ever since, with a very competitive market in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, North Korea, South Korea, Spain, Russia and the United States. Recently, it was considered to be unsafe since it causes intestinal inflammation. However, new research has now discovered that these products are safe and fit for human consumption. This is expected to boost the market of carrageenan as a thickener and emulsifier in various processed foods.The carrageenan market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

