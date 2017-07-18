Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2017) - Global Li-ion Graphite (CSE: LION) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "LION". The company, originally known as Thelon Diamonds, was spun-off from TCH BioMed.

With its joint venture partner, Peregrine Diamonds, the company holds an interest in the LDG Property, located approximately 300 kilometres north-northeast of the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, Canada to the southeast of the Diavik diamond mine.

Although the company has maintained an interest in the its LDG Property, under its new name, Global Li-ion Graphite, it is focused on the acquisition and development of graphite projects with plans to supply the rapidly growing energy storage industry. The company has entered into an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Chedic property located in Nevada, at a cost of 5 million shares and US$325,000 in staged payments over 5 years. In addition to certain exploration expenditures, the company will incur other costs upon completion of an inferred resource calculation and economic study.

The company's Chedic Graphite project near Carson City Nevada is only a few miles from Tesla's newly built and commissioned Giga Factory. The company is actively evaluating additional graphite projects for acquisition.

The company announced a non-brokered private placement and plans to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million through the issuance of 7.5 million units priced at $0.20 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.50 for 12 months.

The shares are trading at $0.335 and with 21.4 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $7.2 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.globalli-iongraphite.com, contact Jason Walsh, President & CEO, at 604-608-6314 or email info@liongraphite.com.

