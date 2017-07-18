Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal wind turbine brakes market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 16 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global wind turbine brakes market from 2017-2021.

Competitive vendor landscape

The presence of well diversified international and regional vendors characterizes the global wind turbine brakes market. The competitive scenario in the market differs in applications, such as onshore and offshore. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of major vendors, such as Altra, GKN, SIBER Siegerland Bremsen, Thomson Industries, and The Hilliard.

"The market includes in-house manufacturers and independent suppliers who are focusing on providing innovative low-cost products that have high efficiency and are light weight. They are also striving to enhance the overall service. To gain higher market shares, companies are adopting acquisitions and partnerships as key strategies along with effective product launches. Leading companies are aggressively seeking to gain market shares through joint ventures, MOUs, or acquisitions to gain a competitive edge," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for powerresearch.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Altra

Altra is a designer, producer, and marketer of mechanical power transmission products. The company has its presence in over 70 countries worldwide. The products of the company are used in applications, such as brakes for forklifts, elevators, and wheelchairs. The company markets its products under the leading brand names, such as Ameridrives Couplings, Boston Gear, TB Wood's Incorporated, Warner Linear, Wichita Clutch, and others.

GKN

GKN designs and manufactures components and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide. The company has its presence in over 30 countries, with more than 160 manufacturing facilities and service centers. The company operates through GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, and GKN Powder Metallurgy.

SIBER Siegerland Bremsen

SIBER Siegerland Bremsen designs and manufactures industrial brake systems along with drive components. The clients of the company are consultants, OEMs, and operators in industries, such as steel mills, ports, mining, and regenerative energies. The products delivered by the company are ISO 9001 certified and are characterized by safety and high-quality features. The products of the company find applications in container handling, steel mills, mining, and wind turbines.

Thomson Industries

Thomson Industries delivers mechanical motion technology. The linear and mechanical motion products include BSA, Neff, Tollo, Micron, Deltran, and Cleveland. The company has over 100 years of experience in manufacturing quality clutches and brakes. The ISO9000 certified clutch and brake products work in almost all types of products. The company produces parking brakes for wind turbines.

The Hilliard

The Hilliard has been solving motion control problems worldwide. Products of the company meet the specifications of major OEMs. The company offers motion control products, oil filtration, and reclaiming equipment, starters for industrial gas, diesel engines, gas turbines, and plate and frame filter presses used in the food and beverage industry. The company operates in industrial braking systems. It produces brakes for winches, stage equipment, cranes, mining, material handling, steel mills, lifts, shipping, renewable energy, and paper and pulp industry.

