Proven executive experienced in orthopedics and medical imaging will lead next steps in the company's development in North America

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Mike Lobinsky to the newly created position of President, North America. In this position, Mr. Lobinsky will report to Marie Meynadier, CEO, and will be responsible for the Company's North America business, with all North American functions reporting directly to him.

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, said, "We are very excited to welcome Mike Lobinsky as President, North America. His strong track record in building and leading successful orthopedic and medical imaging businesses makes him an ideal candidate to lead our business in North America, which represents the largest market and growth opportunity for the EOS platform. We are convinced that our team will benefit from having a dedicated leader to manage all operations in the U.S., which will provide increased management focus and team alignment as we continue to expand our installed base and pipeline of new opportunities."

"I am delighted to join EOS imaging. The Company is uniquely positioned with its portfolio of innovative solutions that specifically addresses unmet needs in orthopedic imaging. EOS imaging has achieved significant inroads in North America and has an exceptional opportunity for continued growth in this market. I am excited to help make EOS imaging the world reference in orthopedic imaging", said Mr. Lobinsky.

Prior to joining EOS imaging, Mr. Lobinsky served as U.S. Vice President, Sales and Implementation Robotics at Smith Nephew, which he joined through their 2016 acquisition of Blue Belt Technologies, a global leader in surgical robotics. At Blue Belt, he served as Vice President, Sales, leading all sales related activities for the company's Navio surgical system, which provides robotics-assistance in knee replacement surgery. From 2006 to 2013, Mr. Lobinsky served in roles of increasing responsibly at BioMedix Vascular Solution, most recently as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. He has also held sales and marketing positions at Stryker Imaging, BrainLAB, and Ceramco (Division of Dentsply). Mr. Lobinsky received a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Business Administration from University of Wisconsin River Falls.

EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2016 revenues of €30.8 million and employs 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

