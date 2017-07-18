NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, announced today that securities attorney Marc J. Adesso has joined the firm's Nashville office. Adesso advises issuers, underwriters, hedge funds and other market participants in a full range of capital markets transactions. He also counsels companies, boards and their committees, investors and financial institutions on SEC and securities exchange compliance and corporate governance issues.

"We are very excited that Marc has joined our securities team," said David Clay, co-leader of Waller's Corporate practice. "He brings tremendous experience and energy to our practice and is committed to helping clients achieve their objectives, particularly in capital raising activities."

Adesso has extensive experience assisting healthcare, life sciences, fintech, energy, agriculture, manufacturing and motor vehicle companies, as well as financial institutions, in transactions ranging from IPOs, going private transactions, follow-on public offerings, shelf takedowns, ATMs, PIPEs, reverse mergers, convertible debt offerings and other transactions. He has established a national practice counseling issuers conducting mini-IPOs under Regulation A+ of the JOBS Act, which allows smaller privately held companies to raise up to $50 million per year by selling shares to the general public.

Additionally, Adesso has experience counseling clients on the rapidly changing landscape regarding legalized cannabis in matters ranging from capital raising, international transactions and fund investments to challenges with the banking system.

Adesso joins Waller from the Nashville office of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC. Previously he practiced at Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner, a nationally recognized securities and corporate law firm. Adesso earned his J.D. in 2010 from the Marquette University School of Law. He holds an M.B.A. in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and an M.A. from New York University. He earned his B.A. in 2001 from the University of Wisconsin.

Adesso is a member of Waller's Capital Markets and Securities practice, which is comprised of attorneys who represent public and private companies, national and regional underwriters, venture capitalists, broker-dealer firms, investment advisors and financing sources in public and private financings. Waller also provides counsel on corporate governance and compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the Dodd-Frank Act, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ corporate governance rules and regulations.

With more than 230 attorneys in Austin, Birmingham, Memphis and Nashville, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries.

