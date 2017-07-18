VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Fasken Martineau is pleased to announce that Craig Munroe today joins its Vancouver office as Partner in the Labour, Employment & Human Rights group.

Craig Munroe is a leading labour and employment lawyer who has represented some of the largest and most prominent companies and organizations in British Columbia and across Canada.

"We are pleased to welcome Craig to Fasken. He is highly regarded by his peers and clients for excellence in his field and is actively engaged in our community." said William Westeringh, Regional Managing Partner for the Vancouver office. "His extensive experience and knowledge further strengthens our existing labour and employment practice both in B.C. and nationally as well as internationally," added Claire Vachon, National leader of the Firm's Labour, Employment and Human Rights Practice group. Fasken Martineau was ranked as the 2016 Employment Law Firm of the Year by Chambers Canada.

Mr. Munroe is the BC Director of the Canadian Association of Counsel to Employers, and has received the International Law Office's "Client Choice Awards" as a result of a nomination and client references. Who's Who Legal (Global) recognizes him in the categories of both Employment & Benefits and Labour & Employment. In addition, Who's Who Legal (Canada) recognizes him in the category of Management Labour & Employment.

Fasken Martineau enjoys regional, national and international reputations for excellence in labour, employment, and human rights law. With well over 110 lawyers firm-wide, it has Canada's broadest and deepest national labour and employment platform.

In BC, the Firm's Labour, Employment & Human Rights Group represents employers in a broad range of sectors including manufacturing, utilities, mining, high tech, educational institutions, financial services, building products, forestry and retail. Its lawyers are actively involved in several employer organizations and regularly chair and speak at conferences on topics of interest to both private and public sector employers.

