Global Anti-Drone Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2023 - Analysis By Application, Technology & Vertical

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Anti-Drone Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The anti-drone market is expected to grow from USD 342.6 Million in 2016 to USD 1,571.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 25.9% between 2017 and 2023. The anti-drone market is mainly driven by factors such as increased security breach incidences by unidentified drones and increased terrorism and illicit activities.



The anti-drone market is segmented on the basis of technology into electronics system, laser system, and kinetic system. Among these technologies, the market for the electronics system technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The major factor responsible for this growth is huge investment by key players in electronics system-based anti-drones across the globe. Along with this, low cost of development and easily comprehensible technology propel the growth of the electronics system-based anti-drone market.



The anti-drone market is segmented on the basis of application into detection, and detection and disruption. The detection and disruption application is widely adopted in the market and will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Detection and disruption systems have major applications in the military and defense and homeland security sectors, wherein the unauthorized drones entering into the prohibited area of any country are detected as well as disrupted on the spot.



The anti-drone market is segmented on the basis of vertical into military and defense, commercial, and homeland security. The commercial vertical is subsegmented into public venues, critical infrastructure, and households. The military and defense vertical accounted for the largest share of the overall anti-drone market in 2016. The market for the commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors responsible for this growth include the increasing awareness and rapid development of inexpensive drones in the market, creating more public safety concerns. The market for the homeland security vertical is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high initial R&D expenditure and public safety concerns of anti-drones inhibit the market growth. Furthermore, the development of cost-effective anti-drone systems for commercial use and reduction in risk of collateral damage are major challenges for the anti-drone market. However, factors such as the development of anti-drone systems for long ranges and micro-UAV detection capabilities, and increased demand for anti-drones for defense applications can generate significant opportunities for this market.

Companies Mentioned



Advanced Radar Technologies Sa

Airbus Defence And Space

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Bss Holland Bv

Dedrone Inc.

Department 13 International Ltd.

Detect Inc.

Droneshield Ltd.

Fovea Aero Systems Llc

Gryphon Sensors

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Openworks Engineering Ltd.

Prime Consulting & Technologies

Raytheon Co.

Rheinmetall Defence Electronics Gmbh

Robin Radar Systems Bv

Saab Ab

Security & Counterintelligence Group Llc

Selex Es Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Theiss Uav Solutions Llc



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Anti-Drone Market, By Application



7 Anti-Drone Market, By Technology



8 Anti-Drone Market, By Vertical



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2mkwtq/antidrone_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716