Technavio's latest market research report on the mobile creche market in the US provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021.

The top three emerging market trends driving the mobile creche market in the US according to Technavio research analysts are:

Gradual acceptance of mobile creches by workplaces

Surging collaborative child-care start-ups

Rising ad-hoc creche requirements

Gradual acceptance of mobile creches by workplaces

Workplaces and organizations have started adopting various child-care solutions, including mobile creches. This helps them retain their skilled women employees, who feel the need to leave their jobs to take care of their children. Owing to the long gap maternity leaves, new mothers find it difficult to create a work-life balance and eventually end up leaving their jobs. This also affects the employee attrition rates of organizations, and they incur significant costs in relieving the existing employee and hiring and training new resources.

"The introduction of mobile creches in organizations in the US has increased the overall productivity of teams, contributing to business growth. Moreover, since mobile creches are near to workplaces, employees have the freedom to check on their babies at specific intervals. This way they can maintain a connection with their children and at the same time not lose out on work efficiency," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for k12 and higher education research.

Surging collaborative child-care start-ups

A series of child-care start-ups are emerging in the US. These start-ups realize the everyday child-care problem of working parents. Some of the start-ups even go a step ahead and provide nanny services along with their basic service to ensure parents that their children are safe.

Zum is one of the on-demand ride service launched in the US. It helps parents to schedule pick-ups for their children for various purposes, say a tutoring session or a soccer practice. Other start-ups such as HopSkipDrive and Shuddle are becoming popular among consumers in the US. These start-ups can work in collaboration with mobile creches, thereby, augmenting the growth of the market in the US.

Another start-up named Trusted was launched in the US, which helps busy parents in requesting a verified baby sitter to keep a watch on their children for some specific duration or hours. Trusted performs various background checks and treats all the employees or care providers as its employees and not just contractors, unlike other on-demand child-care services. Mobile creches can team up with such reliable services to provide effective child-care solutions to parents.

Rising ad-hoc creche requirements

The continuously competitive world works 24/7 which mandates employees to be available for work even at odd hours. This increases the need for baby sitters, thus, fueling the growth of mobile creches. Also, there are weekend conferences and official outings expecting employees to be available. In such cases, they can book a mobile creche with trained baby sitters to look after the requirements of children of all age groups. Companies have realized that the first few weeks after maternity leave are difficult for employees as they continuously worry about their baby's well-being.

"Organizations in the US have been working significantly on the productivity improvement plans of new parents. They are making efforts to provide sufficient work-life balance to their employees, due to which they invest in mobile creche set-ups. Mobile creches benefit parents, as well as organizations, due to which they are rapidly gaining popularity," says Jhansi.

