Landrum HR: LandrumHR Is Now a Certified Professional Employer Organization

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / LandrumHR, a PEO firm in Pensacola, FL, is proud to announce that they have now been officially certified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO). This means the company is now certified by the IRS as a provider of services in which an employer can outsource various tasks for employee management, such as payroll, employee benefits, workers' compensation, training and development, risk/safety management, and recruitment. Those interested in knowing more about the certification can contact LandrumHR for more information.

Britt Landrum III, President of LandrumHR, says, "We have just received official notification from the IRS that we have been named a Certified Professional Employer Organization. This is a significant step for us and for our industry. 25 years ago, my father was on the committee that drafted the original version of the Small Business Efficiency Act (SBEA) that served to eventually create the CPEO entities. We have written several articles for the PEO Insider magazine promoting the notion of certification and the value of clients doing business with certified PEO's. Most recently, I was on a panel at an industry function discussing the value of IRS certification within the industry."

In order to obtain a CPEO certification, a company has to complete an online registration and provide information that relates to each of the responsible individuals within the company. Furthermore, the company has to provide various kinds of evidence to the IRS through documented reports. These reports have to demonstrate how all of the requirements have been met.

Some of the criteria for becoming a CPEO includes having at least one physical business location within the country where PEO functions are performed. An applicant for certification also has to provide a surety letter, as well as financial information, such as CPA-prepared annual audited financial statements. The company must also provide a CPA examination level attestation, as well as an assertion to demonstrate federal employment tax compliance.

Britt Landrum III adds, "A very special thanks is in order to our CFO, Johnathan Taylor, and the entire finance team for making this happen."

Those who want to learn more about LandrumHR and the services they provide, can view their company website.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations go to www.IRS.gov.

