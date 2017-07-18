This document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA, unrated), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully raised EUR 650m in its latest senior unsecured Euro bond public issuance. The bonds have a 7-year maturity (due 25 July 2024) and will bear an annual rate of 2.125%, the lowest coupon achieved by Eurofins since its debut senior Euro bond issuance in November 2013. The issue was more than 4x times over-subscribed.

Eurofins intends to use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, including refinancing some of its existing debt instruments, as well as to fund any further growth opportunity in-line with the Group's strategy and objectives. The new bond further improves Eurofins' liquidity position by lengthening its debt maturity profile.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: I am pleased with the result of our latest public bond issuance. In light of good market conditions and on the back of a strong M&A activity thus far in 2017 as summarized in our press release of yesterday, we have decided to lengthen our funding and optimize its cost. In addition to refinancing a more expensive instrument (our EUR 300m Euro bond bearing a 3.125% coupon that matures in November 2018), this bond strengthens our ability to respond swiftly to compelling opportunities."

BofA Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas acted as global coordinators and Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and UniCredit Bank acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

The bonds will be listed from their issue date (25 July 2017) on the regulated market of the Luxembourg stock exchange (ISIN XS1651444140). The bonds are not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration.

Notes for the editor:

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific SE through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and that it is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 30,000 staff in 375 laboratories across 41 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 130,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific SE are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgement of Eurofins Scientific SE's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific SE disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

