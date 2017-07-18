PORTLAND, OR and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- LANE, a Finn Partners Company, has hired four executives to strengthen the agency's Portland and New York teams. LANE added Ashlee Simpson and Ben Touger in New York and Megan Moran and Stephanie Celenza in Portland.

"LANE represents clients across a variety of industries and works in an increasingly dynamic communications landscape. This environment calls for individuals who can strategize and execute across multiple communication platforms and industries," said Wendy Lane Stevens, managing partner at LANE. "We're excited to have Stephanie, Ashlee, Megan and Ben add to the overall strength of our team in a way that allows us to compete in this environment and deliver integrated, business-building communication programs for our clients."

Stephanie Celenza, Associate Vice President

Celenza joined LANE's Portland office in April, bringing more than six years of experience leading integrated campaigns for national and international consumer-lifestyle brands. Prior to joining LANE, Celenza worked for New York City firms Alison Brod Marketing + Communications and LAForce, where her clients included Bliss Spa, Kérastase, L'Oréal Paris USA, ORLY International, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Sally Beauty and Target. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Ashlee Simpson, Senior Account Executive

Simpson joined LANE's New York office in April. She is an experienced account manager with diverse communications experience across the consumer, travel, technology, government and professional and financial services industries. Prior to joining LANE, she worked at global public relations firms Olson and SutherlandGold Group, where her clients included Circle, Juicy Fruit, MSCI World Index, Pure Leaf and Sakara Life. Simpson has a communication degree from Towson University with a focus in public relations and marketing.

Ben Touger, Assistant Account Executive

Touger joined LANE's New York location in April and is responsible for implementing strategic public relations and marketing communications campaigns for a variety of clients in the consumer-lifestyle and financial services sectors. Prior to joining LANE, he worked as a public relations specialist at Panasonic and as a brand communications assistant at PMK BNC. Touger graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and psychology.

Megan Moran, Assistant Account Executive

Moran joined LANE's Portland location in February and is responsible for implementing strategic communications campaigns for a variety of clients in the consumer-lifestyle, technology and financial services sectors. Prior to joining LANE, she worked in public relations at the National Psoriasis Foundation, where she supported traditional and digital PR initiatives. She is also a former on-air personality for Portland and SW Washington's, 98.7 The Bull. Moran graduated from University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations.

About LANE

LANE, a Finn Partners Company, is focused on driving business and sales success for clients through strategic communications counsel. With offices in New York and Portland, Oregon, and a presence in Seattle, Washington, LANE provides integrated public relations services for clients in a host of industries, including financial services, consumer, travel and hospitality, food and beverage, and technology. Founded in 1990, the agency has won several awards, including the 2011 Silver SABRE Award, the 2010 Bronze Bulldog Award for best new product launch and the 2009 PRWeek Young PR Professional of the Year. For more information about LANE, visit www.lanepr.com. Connect with LANE on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Finn Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, since its launch Finn Partners has been one of the fastest growing agencies in the world, and now has 540 professionals and 14 offices. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting growth is a result of integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. Finn Partners' mantra, Work Hard, Play Nice, infuses internal and external relationships, resulting in amazing work and an all-inclusive environment. Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia through its own offices as well as through the PROI Worldwide global network. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are located in: Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore and Washington, D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter @finnpartners.

