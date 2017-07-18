HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it would host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on August 2, 2017 to discuss operating results for the second quarter of 2017 and recent developments. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on August 2, 2017. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 888-461-2031 and international callers may dial 719-325-2297. The pass code will be 7289573. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 for U.S. callers and 719-457-0820 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 7289573.

About the Company

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships, four premium jackup drilling rigs, and one standard jackup drilling rig. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.