

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart has issued an apology after a third-party vendor on its website used a racial slur to describe a product.



The seller used N-word to describe the color of a hair net used for weaves.



Walmart removed the listing from its website and called it a 'clear violation of our policy.' The company said it is investigating the seller to determine how this violation happened.



Walmart has been striving really hard in the online market to keep up with online giant Amazon. Walmart now sells about 50 million products on its site including those from third-party sellers.



Earlier, Wal-Mart had to pull out a coffee mug that said 'Got Retard?' after the product was blasted on Twitter by angry parents of children with disabilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX