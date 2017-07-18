Bank of America Company (the "Corporation") informed its securities holders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 18, 2017, announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, reporting second quarter net income of $5.3 billion, or $0.46 per diluted share.

Q2-17 Financial Highlights (compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted)

Net income increased 10% to $5.3 billion, and EPS increased 12% to $0.46, compared to $4.8 billion and $0.41, respectively Sale of the non-U.S. consumer credit card business resulted in a $103 million after-tax gain

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 7% to $22.8 billion from $21.3 billion Net interest income (NII) increased 9% to $11.0 billion, reflecting benefits from higher interest rates, as well as loan growth Noninterest income increased 6% to $11.8 billion, driven primarily by the sale of the non-U.S. consumer credit card business and higher investment banking fees, partially offset by lower gains from the sale of debt securities and lower equity investment income

Provision for credit losses declined 26% to $726 million from $976 million. Net charge-offs declined 8% to $908 million from $985 million; the net charge-off ratio declined to 0.40% from 0.44%

Noninterest expense rose 2% to $13.7 billion Q2-17 included $0.4 billion of expense for the combined impact of impairment charges related to certain data centers in process of being sold and increased severance in the quarter Efficiency ratio improved to 60%

Average loan balances in business segments rose $39 billion, or 5%, to $827 billion. Total average deposit balances increased $44 billion, or 4%, to $1.26 trillion

Return on average assets 0.93%; return on average common equity 8.0%; return on average tangible common equity of 11.2%

Book value per share rose 5% to $24.88; tangible book value per share rose 6% to $17.78

More than doubled YTD capital returns from prior-year period through net share repurchases and common dividends

Q2-17 Business Segment Highlights (compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted)

Consumer Banking

Net income of $2 billion

Loans up $18.6 billion; deposits up $56.3 billion

Merrill Edge brokerage assets up 21%

Mobile banking active users increased 13% to 22.9 million

Global Wealth and Investment Management

Record net income of $804 million

Total client balances increased $198 billion to a record $2.6 trillion

Loans up $9.6 billion

Assets under management (AUM) flows of $28 billion in Q2-17

Global Banking

Record revenue of $5 billion

Loans increased $10.7 billion

Firmwide investment banking fees up 9% to $1.5 billion; record advisory fees

No. 3 in YTD IB fees

Global Markets

Sales and trading revenue of $3.2 billion, including negative net debit valuation adjustment (DVA) of $159 million

Excluding net DVA, sales and trading revenue down 9% vs. strong Q2-16 Fixed income down 14% Equities up 3%



Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718006172/en/

Contacts:

Bank of America

Michael Pressman, +1 980 386-5083

Assistant General Counsel