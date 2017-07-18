Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2017) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and issued 1,820,000 Units priced at $0.05 for total gross proceeds of $91,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one 2-year common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.08 for a period of 24 months. The shares will be subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in November 2017. Proceeds from this financing shall be used by the Company as working capital and for general corporate purposes.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel

Chairman

Stephen Wilkinson

CEO & Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.