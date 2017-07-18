WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union has been recognized for outstanding marketing by credit union industry peers, earning five awards at the 2017 Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) conference in San Diego. These awards follow Mountain America's nine marketing and business development awards from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing and Business Development Council.

Mountain America earned a gold award for image enhancement with its VIP Financial Literacy Night at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Two silver awards were awarded to Mountain America for point of sale advertising for the Guessing Is For Jelly Beans, Not Retirement Planning campaign and for business development services for its Parent Teacher Associations video. Mountain America also won two bronze awards for the Fortune Cookie direct mail campaign and the Epic Visa ® Campaign video highlighting the card's robust rewards program.

"Our purpose is to guide our members toward achieving their financial dreams, and one way we accomplish this is by providing the highest quality products and services," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America. "We serve our members better when we create effective and engaging marketing campaigns that easily communicate the benefits of what we have to offer. I congratulate the marketing team for helping the credit union better serve members and helping achieve our mission."

More information on the MAC awards and the complete list of winners can be viewed online here.

