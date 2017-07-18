Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market to Reach $29 Billion by 2022 - Due to the Growth of BYOD Trend & Need for Remote Workplace Management

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The IoT integration market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period due to the growth of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, need for remote workplace management, and maturing partner agreements between IoT vendors.
IoT integration are transforming into the core aspects of IoT ecosystems to enable secure end-to-end communication between devices and datacenters, remote troubleshooting of components, interoperability across subsystems, and advanced business analytics and metrics. IoT integration offer new business propositions that benefit internal and external stakeholders, channel partners, and customers. This drives the need for reliable IoT integration for proper integration, monitoring, and management of the increasing number of smart devices.
System design and architecture services provide improved system performance, offer tailored configuration advice, and monitor the capability usage of system resources. System design and architecture services involve the analysis, design, and configuration of the software components required to support the system architecture. Being an integral part of integration, system design and architecture services support the implementation of IoT software and solutions in enterprise IoT ecosystems.
Large enterprises use IoT integration to ensure efficient integration and management of IoT devices for business processes. Large enterprises are the early adopters of IoT integration due to the presence of underlying technology infrastructure, increasing smart devices, and rising capital investments. In addition to this, large enterprises are investing in reliable IoT integration to streamline business operations, enhance stakeholder experience, and serve dynamic customer needs.
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Aeris
- Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd
- Atos Se
- Ayla Networks
- Capgemini Se
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Dxc Technology
- Einfochips
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hcl Technologies Limited
- Infosys Limited
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Meshed
- Mulesoft, Inc.
- NTT Data Corporation
- Phitomas
- Smartbear Software
- Softdel
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Tibbo Systems
- Wipro Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview And Industry Trends
6 IoT Integration Market Analysis, By Service
7 IoT Integration Market Analysis, By Organization Size
8 IoT Integration Market Analysis, By Application Area
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
