IT as a Service Market Growing Steadily at 22.6% CAGR By 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IT as a service market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of cloud brokerage services. Cloud computing and cloud-based services are quickly gaining popularity among end-users. The greater flexibility of application and service customization is attracting more customers to adopt services on a larger scale. Cloud computing also allows the easy scaling of applications and services as and when required based on the changing business needs. Enterprises use the open-source OpenStack technology to achieve better flexibility and control.

Complete report on IT as a Service market spread across 81 pages, analyzing 5 major companies with table of content now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1127650-global-IT as a service-2017-2021.html .

Avail $1000 Discount on this report till 31 August 2017. To avail discount, please contact at +1-888-391-5441 / sales@reportsandreports.com

According to the 2017 IT as a service market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased need to support a virtualized IT ecosystem. The increasingly virtualized environments in the industrial IT infrastructure require top-quality IT services. The ITaaS framework lets organizations gain economic benefits by reducing the CAPEX and OPEX. Organizations need to mold their IT service management (ITSM) strategies to implement virtualized IT environments to reap business benefits. Organizations are adopting several IT trends to accelerate the value creation. Most of the organizations are shifting toward a virtualized infrastructure, accepting service-based management methodologies and cloud computing in the interests of betters IT functioning. Virtualization is used to apply IT resources to address the various enterprise-grade computing requirements. Cloud computing, together with virtualization systems, balances the internal and external demand for IT resources through private or public networks, which employees use, based on automation and self-service capabilities. Virtualization, cloud computing, and ITSM are a few options that can create a competitive edge over other organizations.

The following companies as the key players in the global IT as a service market: BMC Software, HPE, IBM, Red Hat, and VMware. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Accenture, Adaptive Computing, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, CloudBolt Software, Convirture, CSC, Dell EMC, Egenera, Embotics, GigaSpaces Technologies, Micro Focus, Oracle, RightScale, Scalr, ServiceNow, Splunk, and Zimory.

Order a copy of Global IT as a Service Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1127650 .

Avail $1000 Discount on this report till 31 August 2017. To avail discount, please contact at +1-888-391-5441 / sales@reportsandreports.com

Further, the IT as a service market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of quality standards in service level agreements (SLAs). SLAs establish a contract between the service provider (either internal or external) and the end-user, which covers all possible levels of services from the service provider. SLAs are output-based contracts that specifically define the benefits and support received by a customer during the term of the agreement. However, the SLAs do not cover the delivery of services, and end-users are not informed about the full services to be included in SLAs.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Catalog Management Software Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global catalog management software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the period 2017-2021. The following companies as the key players in the global catalog management software market: Coupa Software, Hubwoo, Oracle, and SAP. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Actinic Software, Contalog, DCatalog, Computer Pundits, eJeeva.com, En Interactive Technologies, Mobius Knowledge Services, PLM Group, Salsify, Sigmento, VINIEO, Vroozi, Würth Industrie Service, and Zycus.

One trend in the market is raising demand for service catalogs. The service catalogs are critical to enterprises that are looking for optimizing IT efficiencies, business outcomes, and service delivery. They are a way of supporting both enterprise and IT services, as well as optimizing IT for cost and value. Service catalogs are becoming more important both to IT organizations as well as to the businesses and organizations they serve. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1127676-global-catalog-management-software-market-2017-2021.html .

Explore other new reports on IT & Telecommunication Market athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2ndFloor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,Pune- 411013.

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml