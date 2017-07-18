Technavio's latest report on the global bare metal stent (BMS) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global BMS market will observe a slow growth during the forecast period. The major growth will be seen from APAC, which has been contributing highly to the market growth. The price of BMS is much lower than that of the DES and BRS. Currently, BMS is being used in 15%-20% of coronary stent implantation. The policies in the region and the presence of more number of lower income people compared with other regions are contributing to the growth of the market.

Neha Noopur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on cardiovascular devices sector, says, "The major players in the market are Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic. The introduction of platinum chromium alloy refined stents has also been well accepted and contributed to the market growth. These stents have thin struts, high radial strength, conformability, and improved radiopacity."

The top three emerging trends driving the global BMS marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing number of cath labs

Technological advances

Increasing M&A to expand in emerging countries

Increasing number of cath labs

The cath labs are equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging systems that are used to visualize arteries and chambers of the heart. These labs mainly conduct tests and procedures for angioplasty, angiogram, and pacemaker implantation. They are now being equipped with the latest imaging technologies to diagnose and treat the CVDs.

"The volume of cardiac and coronary interventions has been increasing in the recent years. The growth is also due to the various outreach activities done by the cath labs. Over the years, these labs have been successful in handling complex coronary and valvular cases safely," according to Neha.

Technological advances

Stents have been used in coronary and peripheral procedures to prevent narrowing and blocking of vessels due to a disease or injury. New advances such as biodegradable materials and bifurcated stents are projected to increase the market value. The bifurcated stents are designed to facilitate stenting of bifurcated lesions found in coronary vessels.

These stents are expected to be priced 30% higher than the conventional stents. Over the time, the price difference is expected to be reduced. With the advances in bifurcated stent market, the interventional cardiology market will see further growth. The latest advances in the stent design are addressing the concerns related to stent platform, the pharmacologically active substance, or the drug carrier.

Increasing M&A to expand in emerging countries

Companies are adopting M&A strategy to expand their foothold globally and increase their product offerings and market share. This enables the companies to exchange technology and R&D capabilities. There are ample opportunities for the smaller companies to grow, as the larger companies are always interested in acquiring them.

The M&A remains a major component of the strategic growth plans of many medical device companies. The companies will continue to seek appropriate acquisition to increase their product portfolios and diversify into the medical device and diagnostic areas, which have long-term growth prospects.

The key vendors are as follows:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

