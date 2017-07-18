Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)





Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on June 30th, the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company's shares is as follows:

FUND NAME NAV SEDOL NAV DATE Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited USD 5.7882 B1YWWJ1 30/06/2017 Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited GBP 5.5719 B1YWTR8 30/06/2017



The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.



Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited



Andrew Le Page +44 1481 745405





Date: 18/07/2017

