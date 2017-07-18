

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the morning. However, the market slipped into the red for the bulk of the afternoon and finished the day with a loss. The positive performance from index heavyweight Novartis helped to prevent a larger drop.



Investor sentiment took a hit after two more Republican U.S. Senators opposed the Republican healthcare bill, dealing the proposed legislation a potentially fatal blow. The weak opening on Wall Street also contributed to the negative mood in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.67 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,977.98. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.71 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.62 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis climbed 0.4 percent. The pharmaceutical giant confirmed its full-year guidance despite reporting a fall in second-quarter core earnings.



Meanwhile, Roche dropped 1.1 percent and Nestlé surrendered 0.7 percent. JPMorgan confirmed its 'Overweight' rating on the food giant and increased its price target on the stock.



Kuehne + Nagel jumped 3.4 percent. The logistics company reported financial results for the first half of the year and announced a pair of acquisitions.



Clariant declined 1.5 percent and Richemont fell 1.7 percent. Credit Suisse also decreased 2.0 percent after U.S. rival Goldman Sachs reported disappointing financial results.



ABB weakened by 1.5 percent, Sonova surrendered 1.3 percent and Swiss Life dropped 1.2 percent.



