Mphasis Wins the 'Imagination' Category at the 2017 ISG Paragon Awards' Europe

Recognized for the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that enables Mphasis future-proof customers businesses

NEW YORK, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, a leading IT solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, was recognized as a winner of the 2017 ISG Paragon Awards' Europe by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Mphasis was recognized for their outstanding work and partnership in the Imagination category, which honours industry leaders that have delivered creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers.

Paragon Award winners and finalists each demonstrated ground-breaking and inspirational approaches to sourcing and have had an enormous, positive impact on their clients' business.

Working with a major European car manufacture, Mphasis streamlined its customers heavily fragmented IT ecosystem by introducing "Zero touch - Zero Impact Automation" through InfraGenie, an intelligent platform that leverages prescriptive analytics with robotic process automation (RPA) to reliably and consistently identify, predict and resolve errors in IT operations. The overall solution implementation helped Mphasis' customer achieve high availability, predictive operations and an overall reduction in high severity incidents.

"It is a tremendous honour to have won the 2017 ISG Paragon Award for 'Imagination'. This award demonstrates our innovative approach in helping our customers automate their workload and infrastructure. Determination and hard work were the driving force that propelled Mphasis and the entire team to achieve this prestigious honour. I would like to thank ISG Paragon for giving Mphasis this wonderful recognition and am truly delighted to receive it on their behalf," said Dinesh Venugopal, President - Direct Core Business and Digital, Mphasis.

Organized by ISG Events, a new business unit that offers high-value, must-attend industry conferences, the ISG Paragon Awards' Europe celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of RPA.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts drawn from the fields of business, media and philanthropy.

ISG Partner Barry Matthews said, "The ISG Paragon Awards' recognize and celebrate organizations and individuals that have made a significant contribution to helping enterprises make the best use of new processes and technologies. We extend our congratulations to Mphasis for their ground-breaking vision and inspirational approach to transforming infrastructure operations using InfraGenie's AI based automation and integrated service delivery platform, while showcasing the value of strong partnerships between enterprises and their service providers."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) enables customers to reimagine their digital future by applying a unique formula of integrated cloud and cognitive technology. Mphasis X2C2 TM formula for success, (shift anything to cloud and power everything with cognitive),drives five dimensions of business value with an integrated consumer-centric Front to Back Digital Transformation, enabling Business Operations and Technology Transformation. Mphasis applies advancements in cognitive and cloud to traditional application and infrastructure services to bring much needed efficiency and cost effectiveness. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, combined with domain expertise and hyper specialization are the foundation for building strong relationships with marquee customers. Click here to know more.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.