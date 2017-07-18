Global Aroma Chemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021 - Changing Preferences of Consumers from Toxic Chemical Products to Natural Products

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Aroma Chemicals Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global aroma chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period, 2016-2021.

The aroma chemicals market is driven by high-demand in the end-user industries, coupled with changing preferences of consumers from toxic chemical products to natural products. The major restraint is the high-costs of research and development programs. Owning to changing consumer preferences, manufacturers are investing more in R&D facilities as they are under pressure to develop innovative solutions to meet the customer demand.

Aroma chemicals are segmented by type into natural and synthetic. Natural aroma chemicals are extracted from natural sources like plants with the help of processes such as distillation and extraction. Whereas, synthetic aroma chemicals are made from synthetic aromatic raw materials. Aroma chemicals are also categorized by structure into aromatics, esters, amines, cyclic terpenes and linear terpenes. Depending on the application, they are used in different products like soaps and detergents, cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, household products and food.

The market has been geographically segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific and South America are anticipated to experience high growth rates in the aroma chemicals market due to the economic growth in these regions. In Europe, the use of products containing natural ingredients that are free of toxic chemicals has increased the demand for natural aroma products.



Companies Mentioned



Aromatech

BASF

Bedoukian Research

Bell Flavors and Fragrances

and Fragrances CPL Aromas

Cargill

China Flavors and Fragrances

and Fragrances Comax Flavors

Firmenich

Givaudan

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd (HPFL)

Kao

Kerry Group

PFW Aroma Chemicals (Kelkar Group)

Renessenz

Sensient Technologies

Silverline Chemicals Ltd.

Solvay

T. Hasegawa

Takasago International

Treatt

Ungerer

V. Mane Fils

Vigon International

Wanxiang International

Wild Flavors



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdrldp/global_aroma

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716