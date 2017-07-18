HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- ProBility Media Corp. (OTCQB: PBYA), an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today announced that it has created a new online security and safety training academy, ProBility Safety Academy. ProBility Safety Academy is a joint venture between ProBility Media Corp. and Jonah Nathan, Vice President of Ranger Guard and Investigations, who retains a license and accreditation to have the academy accredited with the state of Texas.

ProBility Safety Academy offers courses, training and exam preparation materials for a variety of fields including Private Investigation, Private Security, Public Safety, Police Science and Criminal Justice programs. Offerings include online safety and security course content, books, and practice exams to students and professionals seeking careers and career advancement in the safety and security industry. The programs are extremely convenient and competitively priced for the aspiring professional with unlimited access to classes and materials 24/7.

"We are very fortunate to partner with Jonah, a proven industry veteran who has been involved with public safety and security ventures for over ten years," state Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer and Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of ProBility Media Corp. "Jonah has in depth knowledge in both IT and security and as a result, we believe that ProBility Safety Academy is one of the most effective and efficient security and safety training programs in the industry."

"I am extremely excited to launch this new institution with ProBility, which offers comprehensive suites of career training, career advancement and compliance tools for the skilled trades," stated Jonah Nathan, President of ProBility Safety Academy. "Training and prevention are the first and most crucial steps to creating a safe environment. Unlike many other online institutions and traditional colleges offering security and criminal justice programs, ProBility Safety Academy is one of the only online institutions in the U.S. that is solely dedicated to these fields."

The mission of ProBility Safety Academy is to prepare students for excellence while seeking careers in Public and Private Safety and Security fields. Through a process of hands on, realistic scenario-based training and engaging academics, attitude and leadership development and fitness and discipline, ProBility helps students navigate, learn and excel. Additionally, we endeavor to scholastically, morally and ethically, through the cooperative efforts of our accomplished educators and staff, create independent thinkers and well-prepared professionals who contribute in a positive way to the improvement of their communities and respective industries.

For additional information on ProBility Safety Academy and its offerings, please visit www.ProBilitySafetyAcademy.com.

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an EdTech company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, W Marketing, One Exam Prep, LLC, ProBility Safety Academy and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the skilled trades training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityMedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

Company Contacts:

Evan Levine

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Noah Davis

President and Chief Operating Officer

713.652.3937



Communications Contact:

PCG Advisory

Chuck Harbey

Stephanie Prince

New York, New York

646.863.6341



