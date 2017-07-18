EY strengthens global support for Family Business clients

-- Marnix van Rij named new EY Global Family Business Leader

-- Helena Robertsson joins the Family Business leadership team to lead the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa area

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY announces today that it is strengthening its support for Family Business clients around the world.

Tax and Private Client Services professional Marnix van Rij has been appointed EY Global Family Business Leader. Additionally, Helena Robertsson has been named EY Family Business Leader for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). They join a team of Family Business leaders in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan and lead a global network of EY Family Business partners. The new appointments further strengthen and expand the professional services organization's leading Family Business services, which support leading and emerging family businesses globally.

Van Rij brings extensive knowledge to the role, having advised entrepreneurial families and their businesses on tax matters, foreign investments, restructuring, emigration, policy and succession planning, as well as family and corporate governance issues. He also brings extensive public sector and government experience having served as party chair of a political party and as a current member of the Dutch First Chamber of Parliament (Senate) in the Netherlands since 2015. Previously, van Rij was Chairman of the Dutch Association of Tax Advisers (2012-15) and most recently served as EY Global and EMEIA Tax Leader for Private Client Services for the past eight years. He is based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Uschi Schreiber, EY Global Vice Chair - Markets, says:

"Family businesses are the back bone of many economies around the world. EY is working with them through the EY Global Family Business Center of Excellence, the NextGen Academy, Family Business Leaders' Roundtables and more. Through a network of partners across 150 countries we tailor our services to the unique needs of family businesses. This global approach has made us a trusted advisor to some of the world's largest family businesses. With Marnix's appointment we will take our Family Business services to a whole new level."

Also, effective immediately, Helena Robertsson has been appointed EY EMEIA Family Business Leader. Robertsson, most recently led the Family Business and Private Client Services in the Nordics, as well as the Tax practice in Stockholm. She is also a member of the Board of the Swedish Certified Tax Advisors and a Board member of the Institute for Fiscal & Legal Security in Sweden. Robertsson is based in Stockholm.

Van Rij's leadership team also includes:

Carrie Hall , EY Family Business Leader - EY Americas: Hall, who has served in this role since 2013, was previously Southeast Region Growth Markets Leader from 2010- 13. She is an Assurance partner in the US with 30 years of experience serving family businesses and also coordinating services for a variety of other public and private clients across multiple industries. Hall is based in Atlanta .

Ian Burgess , EY Family Business Leader - EY Asia-Pacific: Burgess, a Tax partner in Australia , most recently served as the Private Client Tax Services Leader for Asia-Pacific . Experienced in asset management, he has more than 20 years' experience in providing tax advice and compliance services to clients. Burgess is based in Brisbane .

Yoshiaki Uno , EY Family Business Leader - EY Japan: Uno joined EY in 2016 as a Tax partner in Japan . He has a keen focus in private client tax services and global compliance and reporting. He has nearly 30 years' experience in providing tax and compliance advice to a broad range of clients including privately owned businesses. Uno is based in Tokyo .

Van Rij says: "The accelerated pace of disruption, shifting regulatory environments and constant changes in the global economy make for an exciting and challenging time to work with family businesses. I'm excited to have this opportunity and look forward to leveraging our global network's technical experience and talent to help our clients achieve their highest growth potential."

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international, mid-cap companies or early stage, family businesses, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed.

Peter Kelley

EY Global Media Relations

+1 424 376 7227

Peter.Kelley1@ey.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/381362/EY_Logo.jpg