Technavio's latest report on the global bathroom taps marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005799/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global bathroom taps market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth of the global bathroom taps market is mainly attributed to the growing construction activity in the residential and commercial sector. Between the two product segments, the non-sensor taps segment accounted for the major portion of the overall market and is expected to be the single largest segment during the forecast period. However, the sensor taps segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, as the rising awareness about water conservation and hygiene is encouraging consumers to adopt eco-friendly products.

Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the construction sector, says, "The non-residential sector is seeing a heavy growth from the US, the UK, and the Middle East. The Middle East is diverting most of its investments toward commercial construction in an attempt to be the world leader in the tourism sector. However, the UK and the US are seeing a huge growth in the office and public infrastructure sector."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global bathroom taps marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Advances in technology

Increased adoption of smart bathrooms

Growing popularity of federal certification programs

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Advances in technology

There is a rise in the use of technology to create innovative and advanced products in the global bathroom taps markets. With growing innovative technologies, vendors are offering various digital and electronic taps for end-users. Many tap manufacturers are gaining a competitive edge in the market through product differentiation using several technologies.

"The digitally enabled taps come with a display that shows temperature and flow rate. Various programs, in terms of time and water flow, can be scheduled as per end-user needs, such as for brushing teeth, and washing face and hands. Also, the digital display with electronic controls allows customizing the water flow and temperature," according to Anju.

Increased adoption of smart bathrooms

Advanced technologies such as smart bathrooms aim at energy conservation and maintaining superior hygiene standards. In the US, smart bathrooms are gaining popularity to reduce the rising energy costs in the country. In Germany, the government introduced the concept of smart bathrooms in the construction market to control and reduce high energy costs.

In India, the rising population and rapid urbanization have led to increased demand for energy, water, and housing. Also, the large-scale construction projects in the country are leading to water and energy scarcity. The government of India aims to overcome this challenge by implementing smart building concepts that require smart bathroom products and sanitary ware.

Growing popularity of federal certification programs

Water Sense is the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR program. This program is gaining popularity among consumers as it aims to address the rising concern of water shortage in the US. Initiatives such as this help save water through spreading awareness among users.

WaterSense-labeled bathroom taps use a maximum of 1.5 gallons of water per minute; this can reduce the overflow of water in sinks by almost 30%, as the standard flow rate is 2.2 gallons per minute, without compromising on the performance. Taps and tap accessories can be easily attached to the existing fixtures to save water.

The key vendors are as follows:

Kohler

LIXIL Group

Masco

Moen

TOTO

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vertical Garden Construction Market 2017-2021

Global Precast Construction Market 2017-2021

Global Purlins and Side Rails Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005799/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com