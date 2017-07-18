MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- David Crevier (1501 McGill College Avenue, Suite 2900, Montreal, Quebec H3A 3M8), a director and significant shareholder of Goldstar Minerals Inc. (the "Company"), today announces that he has acquired 13,766,666 common shares of the Company in connection with the Company's previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering").

The common shares acquired by Mr. Crevier pursuant to the Rights Offering were acquired at a subscription price of $0.03 per share for a total subscription price of $413,000 and represent approximately 19.18% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company after completion of the Rights Offering.

Prior to the closing of the Rights Offering, Mr. Crevier owned 9,214,000 common shares, representing approximately 18.89% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. After completion of the Rights Offering, Mr. Crevier now owns 22,980,666 common shares, representing approximately 32% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Crevier is also the holder of 579,236 options to purchase common shares ("Options"). If Mr. Crevier exercised all of his Options, he would then own 23,559,902 common shares, representing approximately 32.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company following such exercise.

The common shares acquired by Mr. Crevier were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Crevier has no current intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional securities of the Company.

An early warning report in respect of the above-noted transaction will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may be obtained from the Company by contacting:

Benoit Moreau President & CEO Goldstar Minerals Inc. Telephone: 514-591-8058 bmoreau@goldstarminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

