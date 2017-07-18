Grant's Goes (Almost) Daily

NEW YORK, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Grant's, the hard-hitting, value-seeking, contrary-minded, altogether indispensable journal of the financial markets, announces the launch of Almost Daily Grant's. It's yours for the asking.

ADG focuses a sharp, twinkling eye on favorite Grant's themes. Like the fortnightly flagship, Grant's Interest Rate Observer, ADG is a family operation. Phil Grant, 35, is the editor. He comes to almost-daily journalism after a dozen-year stint in equity sales and trading.

"We tryto find stories of significance to investors, taxpayers and citizens and give them the analytical treatment they deserve, Grant's-style," said Phil Grant. "With the assistance of Evan Lorenz, Harrison Waddill and the rest of the Grant's team, we scour the macroeconomic and corporate realms to keep readers up to date on what's happening, and what may be happening next."

Grant goes on: "If a parliamentarian delivers verbal broadsides at a stimulus-minded central banker ('Sturm und Draghi,' May 11), or a founding CEO offers peculiar musings in a televised interview ('We must protect this house!' June 26), or a Chinese insurer begs its regulator to be allowed to resume selling new policies on pain of avoiding potential riots ('Foresea-able,' May 18), Almost Daily Grant's is on the scene. Join us there, please."

